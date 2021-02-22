AVAS president Joan Frazier, graciously accepts a donation of pediatric jump bags. The bags, donated by the Marion – Metro Kiwanis and Pat Daggs, were presented on Friday morning. Byron Tabor, of the Marion Kiwanis (right) delivered the bags on behalf of both donors.
AVAS president Joan Frazier, graciously accepts a donation of pediatric jump bags. The bags, donated by the Marion – Metro Kiwanis and Pat Daggs, were presented on Friday morning. Byron Tabor, of the Marion Kiwanis (right) delivered the bags on behalf of both donors.
As winter wears on, spirits can get a bit down. That’s the kind of day it was for Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Service president, Joan Frazier.
Thinking the ringing of the phone was once again about her non-existent car warranty, Frazier answered it. A lighthearted voice on the other end of the line brightened her day with news that the Marion Metro Kiwanis wanted to donate a pediatric jump bag to the AVAS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.