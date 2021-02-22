As winter wears on, spirits can get a bit down. That’s the kind of day it was for Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Service president, Joan Frazier.

Thinking the ringing of the phone was once again about her non-existent car warranty, Frazier answered it. A lighthearted voice on the other end of the line brightened her day with news that the Marion Metro Kiwanis wanted to donate a pediatric jump bag to the AVAS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.