Loretta Bahr is serving the citizens of Ackley as the new Deputy Clerk. She’s looking forward to reacquainting herself with members of the community, having previously worked at Clapsaddle-Garber Associates.
There’s a new face in the office of Ackley City Hall with the addition of Loretta Bahr, who joins the staff as Deputy Clerk. Bahr began her position on Monday, Sept. 21. She assumes the position after former Deputy Clerk, Malena Dennis was appointed as City Clerk.
Loretta is familiar with the community, after working previously at Clapsaddle-Garber Associates in their Ackley office.
