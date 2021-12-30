Wellsburg Center
Buy Now

The AGWSR Wellsburg Center project will take place, after bids for the HVAC system, and other important renovations to improve air quality and more, were accepted by the Board of Directors.

The AGWSR Board of Directors met in special session on Dec. 21, voting unanimously to approve two bids related to the renovations at the Wellsburg Center.

Prior to the vote, the discussion centered on the board’s commitment to the project due to the low bid coming in at 20 percent over expected costs. Members also considered the option of re-bidding, hoping for a more competitive environment, choosing instead to accept the bid of $4,461,266 provided by Cardinal Construction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.