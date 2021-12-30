The AGWSR Board of Directors met in special session on Dec. 21, voting unanimously to approve two bids related to the renovations at the Wellsburg Center.
Prior to the vote, the discussion centered on the board’s commitment to the project due to the low bid coming in at 20 percent over expected costs. Members also considered the option of re-bidding, hoping for a more competitive environment, choosing instead to accept the bid of $4,461,266 provided by Cardinal Construction.
