AGWSR shortstop Catelynn Koop shuffles the ball to second baseman Avery Lafrenz to force this South Hardin runner out at second. The Cougars dropped both ends of a North Iowa Cedar League-West doubleheader to SH in Ackley Monday night.
AGWSR’s weakness has been giving up big innings this season. The Cougars (1-13, 0-7) were again victims of that Monday night in Ackley as they lost both ends of a North Iowa Cedar League-West doubleheader to South Hardin (8-5, 3-3).
In the opener, the Tigers scored five runs in the sixth and nine in the seventh to dispatch the hosts by an 18-1 count. The Cougars led by three runs in the nightcap before SH scored eight unanswered to take the contest 10-5 and sweep up their rivals.
