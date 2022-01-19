AGWSR’s girls, who moved to 8-6 overall a night after losing. They were held to just one free throw for the first seven minutes of the game, but their defense kept them in it as they trailed just 8-3 heading into the second quarter. They found their shooting a bit in the verse, and closed the halftime deficit to 13-12 on their way to a 33-29 win over Union Tuesday night in La Porte City.
“Union came out and were very aggressive and very physical and it took us a few minutes to adjust,” AGWSR head coach Mike Finger said. “But full credit to the girls, they hung in there in the first half and then we came out in the third quarter and we were definitely the aggressors.”
