South Hardin received the fourth-seed at this year's NICL tournament and will host Waterloo Columbus Catholic, Union and Aplington-Parkersburg in the first two rounds. AGWSR will travel to Fairbank to take on Hudson and Wapsie Valley.

Similar to the first-ever mega NICL volleyball tournament, the second installment will be just as challenging if not more so.

Of the 15 teams across the three-division league, nine are rated and 11 have winning records.

NICL Tournament Bracket
