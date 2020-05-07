Once in place, volunteers Bo Schipper and Dustin Bartling (kneeling) worked to install the deck of the bridge.
Volunteers prepared the bridge site for installation on a beautiful Saturday morning. The replacement will allow travel between the two ponds, along a well-traveled trail through the north segment of Prairie Bridges Park, with Bo Schipper and Dustin Bartling (kneeling), among others, installing the deck of the bridge.
Volunteers at Prairie Bridges Park spent a beautiful Saturday working on a bridge replacement project in the north segment of the park. In recent years, three bridges in the segment have been deemed unsafe and planning began for their replacement.
Those assisting with the project included Mike Fistler, Bo Schipper, Adam Harms, Dustin Meyer, Dustin Bartling, Curt Bobholz and Jake Deters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.