Butler County Emergency Management and Greenbelt Home Health Care each announced the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their counties Thursday afternoon.
Rocky Reents, Greenbelt’s Public Health Coordinator, said the Hardin County agency was notified of the case at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday and that the individual is self-isolating at home at this time. Jennifer Becker, Butler County Public Health Director, said only that the confirmation came in Thursday afternoon. Becker would not say if the Butler County patient is under self-isolation or hospitalized.
