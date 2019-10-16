Kate Pfaltzgraff, Teah Miller, Zoey Carter, Sudney Schafer and Abby Harding take the first place team trophy after heloing the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet girls win the North Central Conference Cross Country Title Tuesday in Webster City. Abset was individual runner-up Ellie Meyer
Sidney Schafer, Zoey Carter and Kate Pfaltzgraff packed together in this part of the North Central Conference Meet in Webster City. Carter went on to place 20th and Pfaltzgraff 16th to help the Cadets win the meet for the first time since 2005.
Ellie Meyer led Bruce Gidel right up until the final 800 meters. Meyer finished second to the Humboldt senior, who won her fourth North Central Conference title – the first girl to do so since the meet began in 1978.
The last time a Cadet girls cross country squad from Iowa Falls won a North Central Conference team title, neither Alden nor AGWSR was on the uniform. That was in 2005. Fourteen seasons later, the combined IF-A/AGWSR Cadet did it again.
Ellie Meyer’s runner-up finish propelled the Cadets to their first conference team title as a combined squad Tuesday in Webster City.
