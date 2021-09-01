Elizabeth Kielty, AGWSR’s lone representative on either Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet cross country squad, scored in the points Tuesday in her first-ever run. That and a pair of top-five finishes pushed the Cadet girls to a fourth-place spot at the Newman invite in Mason City.
It took a few extra days, but the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadets finally got their season opener done after weather cancelled the home Cadet Invite at Mayne’s Grove. That was supposed to happen the previous Friday. Instead, the Cadets used last Tuesday’s Newman Invite in Mason City to test their competition legs.
With three ranked boys’ teams and one in the girls, as well as three ranked individual boys and two ranked girls, it wasn’t an easy opener. Still, both the boys and girls grabbed two top-20 finishes, led by Jase Beaubien (15th) and Jacob Michaelson (20th) for the boys and Teah Miller, ranked 29th (2nd) and Abby Harding (4th) for the girls. The squads finished seventh and fourth respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.