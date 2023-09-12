The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadets were in Huxley Monday night for the classed Mike Carr Invitational. The girls saw their third leader in four meets while the boys did not score for the second meet in a row. Neither squad was at full-strength due to illness.
Running in the smaller class, the Cadet girls ran to sixth - led by Demi Beaubien who finished 20th. Dani Rieks and Elizabeth Kielty, who have also finished as the lead Cadet girl this fall, finished 21st and 26th respectively. Lydia Nachazel (36th) and Chloe Stilwell (46th) rounded out the Cadet girls’ board.
