Thursday’s Bobcat Invite in Marshalltown was huge by all standards. There were over 1,800 runners between 29 boys and 26 girls teams involved. That included eight of the top-10 boys’ teams and 13 total with 19 ranked individuals in Class 4A. The entire 4A top-10 was represented in its entirety in the girls’ race, along with five other teams and 24-ranked runners.
That’s usually how it is there. Last year, when it was split between large and small schools, the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets did well. They still did well this time, in most cases better, though their positions say otherwise. The girls finished 16th after winning the small class last year. The boys, with a third place finish last fall, placed 23rd.
