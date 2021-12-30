Kendall Meyer, Ackley Public Works Director, accepts a donation from the Ackley Chamber of Commerce board members. The funds will be put toward the purchase of new Christmas decorations which are placed on light poles during the holiday season. Representing the Chamber are Jess Schipper, Taresa Trueblood, and Keily Arends.
For several years the Ackley Chamber of Commerce has collected returnable beverage containers – cans and bottles, using the funds to further their support of Ackley. In 2021, donations exceeded $5,000 with the entirety of the funds returned to the community and residents.
“This is a labor of love,” began Chamber President Jess Schipper. “It’s not always pretty, but we make it fun, knowing we’re doing it for Ackley.”
