The Steamboat Rock Public Library will host a candidate forum on Monday, Oct. 28. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it will be moderated by Bob Hutchcroft. Questions can be submitted before the event, or they can be asked at the forum.
This year’s Steamboat Rock city elections include two candidates for mayor: Marvin Veld, who is the current mayor, and Timothy Stearns. There are also five candidates running for three seats on the City Council. They include incumbents Adam Blackburn, Eric Nielsen and Carol Williams, and challengers Jackie Hagberg and Wren Hoffman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.