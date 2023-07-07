Jayden (on ladder), Juliette, and Courtney took on the task of painting the front of the home. On just their first day on the job, the change to the home is dramatic. When complete, a raspberry color will be used for trim and shutters.
Five teens and their adult advisor made their way to Ackley on Monday morning, their mission, to change lives. The group are part of over 300 kids and youth leaders, visiting, working, and sharing in the gospel while aiding those in need. In Ackley, the team worked to paint a home on 10th Avenue.
Mike Clark, crew leader, has been working with the organization, a division of Shine Ministries, based in Indiana, since 1999. His team of five members includes Cain Granda of Oskalooska, Luke Bender of Milwaukee, Juliette Thrun of Minnesota, Courtney Culbertson of Indiana, and Jayden dart, also of Minnesota. They arrived in Iowa Falls on Sunday afternoon, learning of their ‘assignment’ at that time.
