Ackley Police Chief Gerry Frick, who took on his position in October of 2022, will leave the role after accepting a similar position in the community of Sumner, where he will continue his law enforcement career. Frick told the Ackley World Journal that his decision includes an offer to assist in policing Ackley until another individual has been hired to replace him.
Ackley Mayor Mike Nuss explained that he can only confirm that a resignation has been submitted by the Chief and that he, along with the city’s Public Safety committee, are meeting to see what the next move might be for the community.
