The Mayor of Ackley fills many roles in his service to the community including naming council members to various committees. Mayor Mike Nuss made appointments to the committees which move the community forward. Members of each committee provide insight to the remaining council members on finance, water and sanitation, streets, public safety, and parks.
“Appointments only denote areas of emphasis for each member,” Nuss explains. “Project decisions for Ackley are still collective decisions, made by the council working together as a team for the benefit of the City.”
