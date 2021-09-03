The AGWSR Cougars battled back from an 0-2 deficit to force a fifth set before losing to BCLUW in Conrad last Tuesday night. The Cougars fell to 1-2 on the season with the 22-25, 16-25, 26-24, 25-17 and 6-15 North Iowa Cedar League-West loss.
The two were tied in the first set as late as 10-10 but an Eden Wilson kill for the home team ended it. The Cougars pulled to within a point several times before succumbing late.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.