Long before becoming mayor, Daggs and Charles Dunham, purchased the Ackley World Journal. The pair worked to revive it with Daggs eventually buying out Dunham. The paper was sold to Times Citizen Communications in 1992.
Long before becoming mayor, Daggs and Charles Dunham, purchased the Ackley World Journal. The pair worked to revive it with Daggs eventually buying out Dunham. The paper was sold to Times Citizen Communications in 1992.
Jim Daggs, former Ackley mayor, will be remembered for many things following his death on Friday, Oct. 2 – none of them more than his legacy of leadership in a community he chose to call home. Daggs passed after contracting Covid-19. He was 64 years old.
Daggs was raised in Eldora and moved to Ackley in 1975, joining with Charles Dunham in the acquisition of the Ackley World Journal. Together they purchased a Polaroid camera and, coupled with a linotype machine and set out to revive the newspaper. Daggs eventually purchased Dunham’s interest in the paper running it until 1992 when he sold it to focus on his commercial printing business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.