The origins of Trick or Treating – where children go door-to-door asking for treats, with what is usually and idle treat of a trick – are unknown, according to the Merriam-Webster.com. In the sites Word History feature, the beginnings can be traced to “costuming and mischief” derived from the ancient Celtic holiday of Samhain. Still going from house to house requesting candy, is a much more modern tradition which is loved by children of all ages.
Several area communities have set the date and time for Trick or Treating, with only the City of Ackley not setting official hours. An unofficial trick-or-treat event has been circulating on social media, with hours for children to prowl the streets in search of treats set for Saturday, Oct. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.