The Grundy Center girls finished second in the Class 1A State Golf Tournament last spring. Everybody from that team is back, and they looked ready for another run at the title Monday in Eldora.
The Spartans came to Pine Lake to spoil South Hardin’s 2023 debut and AGWSR’s night by sweeping all the awards – team title, medalist honor and the runner-up. Their entire scoring four finished ahead of the top player from AGWSR and the host Tigers. GC tallied an overall 174, followed by the Cougars 225 in the NICL-West triangular. The hosts were third with a 250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.