Whitanie Nederhoff grabbed a steal here and started a fast break that ended with two of AGWSR’s 56 points. She finished with two in the Cougars’ Class 1A Regional first round game against north Iowa Saturday in Ackley.
What looked on paper to be a mismatch, played out Saturday night in Ackley. The 14th-ranked AGWSR Cougars (17-5) shrugged off the North Iowa Bison (0-21) with a 56-19 decision in the first round of Class 1A Regional play.
The snowball started rolling after a sloppy start by both teams with the hosts building a 10-2 lead on makes by Rachel Sicard, Alyssa Hames, Grace Finger and a pair of free throws by Natalie Lippert/ Finger closed the quarter with nine points after scoring and hitting a free throw to give AGWSR a 16-4 lead with one second left in the first quarter.
