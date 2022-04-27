The AGWSR Cougar girls finished third at Tuesday’s A-P Invite in Parkersburg, shooting a 236. They were led by Brianna Kruger’s 56.
While perennial power Grundy Center was edging Dike-New Hartford (187-189) with the medalist and runner-up in tow, the Cougar girls struggled to stay in the 50s. Kruger’s card was added to sister Gabrielle’s 57, Avery Lafrenz’ 58 and Taryn Day’s 65. Claire Diamond and Jaelyn Graham added non-scoring rounds of 68 and 73 respectively.
