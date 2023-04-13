With just two event wins, the AGWSR Cougars took down their third relays title of the spring Tuesday at Hudson. Abby Veld won the shot put in the first event of the Hudson Relays, and the 4x400 squad of Piper Smith, Karis Lippert, Elise Olson and Brynn Smith won in the last.
In between, the Cougars garnered enough points to beat 15 other teams, including runner-up Decorah by seven.
