Kaden Abbas (132) and Tate Miller (285) avoided the gauntlet that was the Al DeLeon Invite at Britt on Saturday. Instead, the AGWSR Cougar sophomores proved to be the gauntlet at their weights as both grabbed gold in the round-robin format.
Abbas (15-2), a returning State qualifier, had to wait to run through his bracket. He took a bye in each of the first two rounds, before finishing out with three pins. Miller (13-4) had one bye in the five rounds, and earned four first period falls in the others.
