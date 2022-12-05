The AGWSR Cougars went 4-1 to claim the J-Hawk Duals in Jesup Saturday. Celebrating were, front row (left to right): Aaron Huber, Jaedrek Bowles, Jariyah Bowles, Ben Puente, Tate Miller, head coach Chad Gerbracht. Back row (l-r): Assistant coach James Gronewald, Collin Willems, Clayton VanLoh, Jayden Nagel, Aiden Heitland, Bo Gerbracht, Kaden Abbas, Jared Granzow, Noah Clikeman, and Eli Brandt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.