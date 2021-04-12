Consistency isn’t really a problem for the AGWSR Cougar girls. They have consistently finished in the middle to bottom-third of meets this season. That’s been done consistently with the same group of girls.
What head coach Laurie Gann wants consistently higher finishes by more scorers consistently. But, it’s early. AGWSR eighth-place finish at Friday’s South Hardin Girls Invite was just their third meet of the season.
