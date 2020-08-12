Luke Starr
Luke Starr was named to the amended North Iowa Cedar League-West. The senior was outstanding on the mound, winning a pair of conference games while leading the conference in strikeouts.

At 6-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West, it’s the same thing. Still, with the amended conference schedule, it all led to only a mythical conference title.

But it is what it is, said Cougar skipper Dave Showalter, and it’s pretty good.

Brody Roder
Brody Roder capped his senior season with a nod to the North Iowa Cedar League-West honor roll. He finished in the top-five in singles and top-10 in doubles within league play.
Wyatt Benning
Wyatt Benning quietly had one of the better seasons in the North Iowa Cedar League-West. The junior was eighth in hits, second in singles, and fourth in runs batted in. He was one of five Cougars listed to the conference list.
Ben Macy
Ben Macy was third in conference runs and fourth in doubles. The junior joined four teammates on the North Iowa Cedar League-West postseason honor roll.
Jaden Penning
Jaden Penning was one of three Cougar juniors and five from AGWSR to be named to the North Iowa Cedar League-West list. He led the Cougars and was third in the Conference in league home runs.

NICL-West Baseball Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD
West Marshall 6-1 12-6
AGWSR 6-1 10-2
Grundy Center 4-2 7-5
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-4 9-8
South Hardin 2-3 5-5
East Marshall 1-5 4-12
BCLUW 0-7 0-11

NICL-WEST ALL-CONFERENCE BASEBALL

PLAYER SCHOOL POSITION GRADE
Kaden Davis WM OF 12
Gabe Jones WM OF 12
Kinnick Christensen WM P 10
Jeremy Sly WM OF 12
Peyton Hart WM IF 9
Ryan Ryerson WM IF 12
Brody Roder AGWSR C 12
Luke Starr AGWSR P 12
Wyatt Benning AGWSR IF 11
Ben Macy AGWSR IF 11
Jaden Penning AGWSR IF 11
Cale Hendricks GC C 12
Brayden Sawyer GC P 10
Logan Knaack GC OF 10
Dayne Zinkula GC IF 10
Joe Jannsen GC OF 12
Tyler Tscherter GR P 12
Nick Tscherter GR UT 9
Keagan Giesking GR OF 11
Dante Dolash SH UT 11
Brayden Harris SH OF 12
John Walters SH C 11
Wes Hamor EM C 11
Zach Jacobson EM UT 12
Landon Elliott EM IF 10
Walker Ashton BCLUW IF 9
Noah Gallentine BCLUW OF 11
Treye Teske BCLUW IF 12
Tucker Wall BCLUW C 11

