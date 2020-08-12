At 6-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West, it’s the same thing. Still, with the amended conference schedule, it all led to only a mythical conference title.
But it is what it is, said Cougar skipper Dave Showalter, and it’s pretty good.
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE RECORD
|OVERALL RECORD
|West Marshall
|6-1
|12-6
|AGWSR
|6-1
|10-2
|Grundy Center
|4-2
|7-5
|Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|4-4
|9-8
|South Hardin
|2-3
|5-5
|East Marshall
|1-5
|4-12
|BCLUW
|0-7
|0-11
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|POSITION
|GRADE
|Kaden Davis
|WM
|OF
|12
|Gabe Jones
|WM
|OF
|12
|Kinnick Christensen
|WM
|P
|10
|Jeremy Sly
|WM
|OF
|12
|Peyton Hart
|WM
|IF
|9
|Ryan Ryerson
|WM
|IF
|12
|Brody Roder
|AGWSR
|C
|12
|Luke Starr
|AGWSR
|P
|12
|Wyatt Benning
|AGWSR
|IF
|11
|Ben Macy
|AGWSR
|IF
|11
|Jaden Penning
|AGWSR
|IF
|11
|Cale Hendricks
|GC
|C
|12
|Brayden Sawyer
|GC
|P
|10
|Logan Knaack
|GC
|OF
|10
|Dayne Zinkula
|GC
|IF
|10
|Joe Jannsen
|GC
|OF
|12
|Tyler Tscherter
|GR
|P
|12
|Nick Tscherter
|GR
|UT
|9
|Keagan Giesking
|GR
|OF
|11
|Dante Dolash
|SH
|UT
|11
|Brayden Harris
|SH
|OF
|12
|John Walters
|SH
|C
|11
|Wes Hamor
|EM
|C
|11
|Zach Jacobson
|EM
|UT
|12
|Landon Elliott
|EM
|IF
|10
|Walker Ashton
|BCLUW
|IF
|9
|Noah Gallentine
|BCLUW
|OF
|11
|Treye Teske
|BCLUW
|IF
|12
|Tucker Wall
|BCLUW
|C
|11
