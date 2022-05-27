Shaylee Hofmeister turned in the unassisted out at first in AGWSR's 9-1 home loss to East Marshall on Thursday. The loss dropped the Cougars to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.
Even with four returning All-Conference players, this season’s version of the AGWSR Cougars will likely struggle early. Head coach Brenda Drake knew that, but isn’t concerned after her squad dropped a 9-1 decision to East Marshall to fall to 0-2 on the season.
"We're just so young," head coach Brenda Drake. "We know Sidney (Schafer) is going to get hit, so we need to make the plays we can make. That'll come the more we play. But, we need to hit the ball better than we are, that's probably the biggest concern. We're not going to hold teams scoreless, we're going to have to win shootouts."
