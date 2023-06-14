Tess Sperfslage
Tess Sperfslage

For maybe the second date this season, the AGWSR found themselves in an untenable situation. For most of the season, when not winning, they have put themselves in position to tie or win late in games.

Tuesday wasn’t the case as AGWSR opened the Mason City Newman Triangular with a 13-1 loss to the host Knights (16-3), then followed up with an 11-1 loss to Belmond-Klemme (5-10). Both games ended early.

