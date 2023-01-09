AGWSR Cougar head coach Ryley Schipper was looking at Friday’s home tilt with South Hardin as the hump his winless squad may have been able to get over. It wasn’t as his Cougars (0-10, 0-3) fell to the Tigers (4-4, 2-2) 66-34.
“I know how good they (SH) are,” Schipper said. “They’re a really good (4-4) team. They have great depth and have guys that can fill it up any given night. I knew we had to come out and try to slow them down and I thought we did a very good job of doing that tonight. Overall I’m really happy with our effort. I don’t think the scoreboard reflects 10-ercent of where the game was at all night.”
