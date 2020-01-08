A little Christmas break rust and a shuffling of the line-up started the 2020 portion the wrestling schedule Tuesday for AGWSR. The Cougars fell in a North Iowa Cedar League triangular in Fairbank, losing 47-26 to host Wapsie Valley and 48-35 to Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center.
The losses dropped the Cougars to 5-4 in duals on the season. AGWSR also sits at 2-4 in conference action.
