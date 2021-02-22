Senior Alyssa Hames scored 16 points to finish her illustrious career with 1,155, which is third all-time at AGWSR. She also grabbed eight rebounds to move into first with 690. It came in a Class 1A Region 1 semifinal loss at home Friday night.
MaKenna Kuper, a senior, grabbed four steals and dished out four assists in AGWSR’s 40-36 home Class 1A Region 1 semifinal loss to BCLUW on Friday. That gave her 228 and 271 respectively in her career.
Senior Alyssa Hames scored 16 points to finish her illustrious career with 1,155, which is third all-time at AGWSR. She also grabbed eight rebounds to move into first with 690. It came in a Class 1A Region 1 semifinal loss at home Friday night.
MaKenna Kuper, a senior, grabbed four steals and dished out four assists in AGWSR’s 40-36 home Class 1A Region 1 semifinal loss to BCLUW on Friday. That gave her 228 and 271 respectively in her career.
In many ways, the AGWSR Cougars (14-8) beat themselves Friday night. Too many turnovers at critical junctures and too many missed shots were as much a part of their 40-36 loss in Ackley as BCLUW's solid full court defense and timely shooting.
Normally Cougar head coach Laurie Gann would simply chalk it up to one of those nights. But this one came in a Class 1A Region 1 semifinal and ended the season while the Comets (15-9) moved. AGWSR had beaten BCLUW twice this season, 48-31 in Conrad and 49-30 in Ackley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.