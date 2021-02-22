In many ways, the AGWSR Cougars (14-8) beat themselves Friday night. Too many turnovers at critical junctures and too many missed shots were as much a part of their 40-36 loss in Ackley as BCLUW's solid full court defense and timely shooting.

Normally Cougar head coach Laurie Gann would simply chalk it up to one of those nights. But this one came in a Class 1A Region 1 semifinal and ended the season while the Comets (15-9) moved. AGWSR had beaten BCLUW twice this season, 48-31 in Conrad and 49-30 in Ackley.

