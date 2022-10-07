The 12th ranked in Class 1A AGWSR Cougar volleyball squad was a small fish in a pond full of sharks Saturday in Waverly. They were the only 1A school in the field at Waverly-Shell Rock Tourney. Two number ones, Iowa City Liberty in 5A and Cedar Rapids Xavier in 4A were there. So were 3A number three Mount Vernon, number four in 2A Denver, number 10 in 3A Nevada, number 15 in 3A Waverly-Shell Rock and number 15 in 2A Dyersville Beckman.
The Cougars picked up four sets in six matches. One of them came against the hosts in a three-set loss. Another in a three-set loss to New Hampton. The other two came in a sweep win against unranked Crestwood.
