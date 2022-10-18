Lila Vaughn
Lila Vaughn led the Cougars with seven kills in their sweep win over West Hancock Monday in Ackley. The win moved AGWSR into the Class 1A Region 3 quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Even without leading hitter Brynn Smith, out with a sore toe, the 12th-ranked AGWSR Cougars (15-23) had little problem kicking the West Hancock Eagles (3-25) to the curb of the Class 1A Regional tournament Monday night in Ackley.

Smith leads AGWSR with 397 kills this season, but only got one serve in AGWSR’s 25-10, 25-12 and 25-10 Region 3 opener. In her absence, seven different Cougars found their way into the kill column. Led by Lila Vaughn’s seven, they booked 29 in the three sets. Tori Metzgar, who hasn’t been a hitter in over a year, put down five.

