Between Karis Lippert (No. 10) and Nakia Ollivierre and the rest of the AGWSR defense, the Colo-NESCO Royals had nowhere to go Thursday night. The Cougars beat the Royals for the second time this week, this time in a Class 1A Region 2 first round game.
The Colo-NESCO Royals (2-19) probably got their fill of the AGWSR Cougars (21-1) last week. Monday night they lost to the 13th-ranked Cougars 68-18 in Colo. Thursday, in a Class 1A Region 2 first round game at Ackley, they lost 56-24.
“We didn’t necessarily shoot it as well tonight as we normally do, but that happens from time to time and there wasn’t a let-up on defense,” AGWSSR head coach Mike Finger said. “Anytime you beat a team handily just two or three days earlier causes some concern. I wanted to see us come out and play the game intensely and that we weren’t shortcutting. I give our girls full credit, they came out and executed well and played hard.”
