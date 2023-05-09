Points were at a premium Thursday night in Dike. All but for the top-two teams there, that is.
Running in one of the best track conferences in the state, points were especially hard to find for AGWSR. The Cougars placed five times over four events to finish 11th in the 15-team North Iowa Cedar League super conference field. Denver took home the team title with 117, besting second place Grundy Center by six points.
