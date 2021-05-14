Ava Olson
Ava Olson eyed the bar and cleared five-feet to win the Class 1A State Qualifier high jump Thursday in Grundy Center. The win automatically put her in the field at the State Meet in Des Moines.

Five AGWSR Cougars knew Thursday that they would be in Des Moines for the Iowa State High School Track and Field Championships. The Cougar girls pushed four through, while the boys grabbed one spot.

A handful of others had to wait until Friday afternoon to learn if they were in or not as at-large berths. When the news finally broke, the Cougar girls found out they would be sending three more events. The boys, however, stayed at one.

Alyssa Hames
Alyssa Hames led of the winning 4x800 meter relay teams. She joined Brynn Smith, Kate Pfaltzgraff and Karis Lippert in qualifying for State. She also led off the qualifying Distance Medley foursome with Trinity Rotgers, Smith and Lippert.
Abby Veld
Abby Veld won the Class 1A State Qualifier shot put Thursday in Grundy Center. The win put her in the eighth seed at State.
AGWSR 4x800
Karis Lippert (left) and Katelynn Pfaltzgraff were two legs of the winning 4x800 squad. They joined Alyssa Hames and Brynn Smith to qualify for State. Pfaltzgraff also qualified as an at-large in the 400 meter hurdles, while Lippert's berth came with a win in the 800 meter run.
AGWSR Distance Medley
Karis Lippert (left) and Brynn Smith trade the baton in the Distance Medley at Thursday's Class 1A State Qualifier in Des Moines. They teamed with Alyssa Hames and Trinity Rotgers to place 4th. They still got to State with an at-large. They also helped win 4x800 with Hames and Kate Pfaltzgraff. Lippert also qualified in the 800 while Smith reached in the 400-meter dash among the seven events to qualify.
Cale Culver
Cale Culver flew to a win in the Class 1A State Qualifier long jump in Grundy Center on Thursday. He was the only Cougar to make it to State for the boys.

