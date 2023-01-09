While AGWSR's offense did just enough to win, it was the Cougar defense that helped them hang on to a win Friday night against South Hardin. Ava Olson (No. 32) and Karis Lippert helped frustrate the visiting Tigers who mounted a late comeback.
The AGWSR Cougar girls (10-0, 3-0) only won one quarter against the South Hardin Tigers (4-6, 3-1) but it was enough to win the game 45-41 Friday night in Ackley.
The hosts rode defense with just enough offense to open a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. They went on to hold an 18-2 lead at the end of it. SH won the next three frames, including the second as they started chipping away at the lead to make it a 28-14 game at the half.
