Chase Harms drove the lane and went to the line here in AGWSR's 47-44 win over the BCLUW Comets Friday in Ackley. It was the first win of the season for the Cougars, and first for new head coach Ryley Schipper.
Ryley Schipper’s debut didn’t go as planned with a loss. Things weren’t necessarily looking good for his first win Friday, either. But his squad got it done on their home court, giving him his first victory as AGWSR’s new head coach.
But the 47-44 win over the BCLUW Comets, which moved the Cougars to 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West, wasn’t easy. Even when senior Luke Starr hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds to play in the game, giving AGWSR a three-point lead, it wasn’t easy. The visitors missed two shots after, allowing the hosts to escape.
