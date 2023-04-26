One simple change wreaked havoc on the AGWSR Cougar boys Tuesday night. At least early, said head coach Ryley Schipper, which led to a 171 – behind Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s 161 and Grundy Center’s 147.
“We played different than we have all year in playing the ball down and not going by winter rules or lifting and replacing and that can have some effect on kids when we haven't played it that way yet,” Schipper said. “But, as we continue to progress through the year, we will play it more and more that way.”
