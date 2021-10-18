The AGWSR Cougars have been playing their best volleyball down the stretch. They won nine matches in a row, all by sweep, heading into their final night of the regular season last Tuesday in Parkersburg. One of those sweeps was against one of those Tuesday opponents in Aplington-Parkersburg. Also there was Sumner-Fredericksburg who is ranked sixth in Class 2A.
AGWSR lost both with a fight, falling to S-F (25-19, 25-15) and then to A-P (25-23, 25-18). The losses put AGWSR at 18-16 heading into yesterday’s (Tuesday) first round Class 1A Regional at home against West Hancock.
