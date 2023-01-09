After a sluggish Thursday night triangular in Conrad, the AGWSR Cougar grapplers went the other direction on Saturday. Literally.
AGWSR finished with a 4-1 mark to finish second at the St. Edmond Duals in Fort Dodge. They opened with a 51-23 over the host Gaels, then lost to West Hancock 48-30. They bounced back to win their next three duals, beating Roland-Story 60-18, Fort Dodge JV 66-12 and Southeast Valley 60-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.