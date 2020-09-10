Malena Dennis will serve as Ackley’s new City Clerk. Dennis joined the city in May of 2017 as Deputy Clerk. Dennis is married with three children, one daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. Outside of work, she enjoys golf, running and RVing. Her plans for the position include working on community relations and making everyone welcome to her office and to the community.
Members of the Ackley City Council unanimously approved the appointment of Malena Dennis to the position of city clerk at last weeks’ monthly meeting. Dennis has, according to city leaders, assumed the duties of the clerk following the resignation of Kelly DeBerg and that of Steven Ackerman, who was hired for the position following DeBerg’s exit.
The resolution to appoint Dennis to the position (Resolution 20-33) includes a starting wage of $20 per hour, with a raise of $1 per hour to begin on Oct. 24. The same resolution also provides that the city will pay for certification classes. Unlike a previous situation where a clerk received training at the city’s expense, city leaders sought protection for their investment in that the resolution provides that Dennis would need to reimburse the city for those expenses, “at the percentage laid out in said contract.”
