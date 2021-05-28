Each spring as the school year draws to a close there are many events signaling the culmination of a season, such as conference meets and state tournaments, which challenge local athletes. The AGWSR high school musicians strive to meet the highpoint of their year as they participate in the State Large Group Music Festival hosted by the Iowa High School Music Association.
Recently AGWSR students traveled to Rockford to perform in this yearly event. AGWSR was represented by three ensembles - Mixed Chorus, Girls Chorus, and Concert Band. Each musical group performed before a panel of three adjudicators who recorded verbal comments over the music as it was played or sung.
