Chaylie Lippert fights two Tigers for this rebound. AGWSR won the boards and the game, beating South Hardin 55-24 in Eldora Friday night. The win lifted AGWSR to 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.
Grace Finger entered the season as AGWSR’s top-returning scorer but has struggled to just 6.1 points per game. She was also the leading incoming rebounder, but is grabbing 4.9 this season. Friday night, in Eldora, she nearly tripled both with 19 points and 11 boards.
The 6-foot senior’s best game of the season, with her head coach/father Mike Finger away at a family funeral out of state helped the Cougars beat South Hardin 55-24. Playing without him the last half of the week was weird, Finger said, but she put her faith in fill-in head coach Dan Karsjens and assistant Bill Heubner.
