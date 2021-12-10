Sylvester the Elf of Ackley has let it be known that he will return to the community on Dec. 12. All children are reminded to be on their best behavior as Sylvester reports all activities, good and bad, back to Santa Claus!
Sylvester the Elf of Ackley has announced that he’ll be returning to Ackley this holiday season. His arrival is set for Sunday, Dec. 12 and he’ll continue to visit the community through Dec. 24. He made the announcement through a special call to Ackley Police Chief, Tisharra Miller.
“I was very surprised to get the call,” began Miller. “I’ve heard about Scout Elves but didn’t realize that there was one assigned to Ackley!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.