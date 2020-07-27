AGWSR juniors and seniors had almost given up on the fairytale ending to their school year. Classes were cancelled and they missed out on many traditions, thanks to COVID-10. Though in the middle of a cornfield, in an elaborate event center, the students were honored to share in their prom on Saturday evening, thanks to Peoples Savings Bank and Timbers Edge Wedding and Event Center.
The bank and event center came together to put on a prom that the group will not soon forget.
