The AGWSR Cougars are 19 games into the season. While experience is growing, the relative lack of experience has been costly. They are young, with four sophomore, a freshman and an eighth grader in the starting line-up all for the first time this season, that means mistakes will happen.
But head coach Brenda Drake said mistakes will be fewer with experience and work. What she is happy with is the fight – which can’t be coached. Still, she said it would be nice if that fight would payoff more. Her squad finished short in a comeback id against Class 5A Cedar Falls in Ackley Friday night as they fell 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.