The former Evangelical United Brethren Church, which stood on the corner of Second and State streets in Ackley was demolished on June 25. Navratil Excavating of Mason City were contracted for the project by the City of Ackley. For years, the city has struggled to remove the structure which was acquired in July 2018.
The E.U.B. Church was established in Ackley in 1866. The first church was located at the corner of Second Avenue and Franklin Street and was sometimes called the Zion Evangelical Church or the German Evangelical Church. Locally, it was called the ‘cigar box church’.
